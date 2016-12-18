Links for the Week of December 18, 2016

Most-Recent Must-Reads:
- Tony Judt (1994): The New Old Nationalism: "Québecois today have few of the grievances expressed thirty years ago, when the region was economically depressed and its language and culture in decline... (M)
- Pseudoerasmus and Friends: The Cultural Turn Among "Historians of Capitalism" Considered Harmful (M)
- Martin Wolf: Too Big, Too Leninist: A China Crisis Is a Matter of Time: As Minxin Pei notes in a brilliant book, China’s Crony Capitalism... (Tu)
- The Never-Ending Libertarian Quest to Appear Clever: "I have been following an amusing back-and-forth between Bryan Caplan (I, II, III) and Matt Yglesias... (W) (2012):
- Paul Krugman: Notes on the Macroeconomic Situation: "So the Fed has raised rates... a mistake, although not as severe... as it would have been a year ago... (Th)
- Must-Read: Matthew Yglesias: We Should Have Taken Trump Literally as Well as Seriously: "The national press’s Trump coverage did to an extent err by not taking him seriously enough... (Th)
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Robbie Whelan and Esther Fung: China’s Factories Count on Robots as Workforce Shrinks: "Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co.’s chairman, Yugen Gao, said the days when the company drew its strength from China’s cheap and hardworking employees are gone... (Tu)
- David Drake: What Distant Deeps: "Empires have generally used proxies to fight wars on their borders... (Tu)
- Douglas O. Staiger, James H. Stock, and Mark W. Watson (1997): How Precise Are Estimates of the Natural Rate of Unemployment?: "Uncertainty arising from not knowing the parameters of the model at hand... (W)
Most-Recent Links:
- The Niskanen Center is doing great work: Jacob Levy: The Multiculturalism of Fear | The Defense of Liberty Can’t Do Without Identity Politics | Authoritarianism and Post-Truth Politics
- Kevin Drum: Now Even Conservatives Are Calling Them "Tax Cuts For the Rich": "National Review editor Rich Lowry.... When was the last time you heard a conservative, let alone the editor of NR, refer to tax reform as a 'traditional Republican' 'tax cut for the rich'? That's the way liberals jeer at supply-side voodoo.... But now they are. What does this mean?"
- Katie Martin and Leo Lewis: Japanese banks warn of leaving London without Brexit clarity: Financial groups suggest relocating functions within 6 months to mainland Europe
- Matthew Klein: Who wins and loses from America’s transfer union?
- Simon Wren-Lewis: How the media misled us over Brexit and Donald Trump: Partisan newspapers and TV channels let "politicised truths" pass unchallenged...
- Simon Wren-Lewis: What Brexit and austerity tell us about economics, policy and the media
- Chye-Ching Huang and Paul N. van de Water: Millionaires the Big Winners From Repealing the Affordable Care Act
- Amanda Bayer and Cecilia Elena Rouse: Diversity in the Economics Profession: A New Attack on an Old Problem
- The History of Economics Society
MOAR Should-Reads:
- Miriam Burstein: Two Cheers for Academic Blogging?: "The most important changes, it seems to me, have taken place outside individual university folds, not within... (M)
- Brad DeLong: This Time, It Is Not Different: The Persistent Concerns of Financial Macroeconomics: "When the Financial Times's Martin Wolf asked former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers... (Tu)
- Paul Samuelson (1962): On Karl Marx: "Marx, like any man of keen intellect, liked a good problem; but he did not labor over a labor theory of value in order to give us moderns scope to use matrix theory on the "transformation" problem... (Tu)
- Noah Smith: A Job Is More Than a Paycheck: "I’ve believed that what mattered most for economic well-being was money... (Tu)
- Brad DeLong (2013): Who Are the Foes of Expansionary Fiscal Policy? And Why?: "I am finding it difficult to make progress because it is not clear to me who the audience... who we should be trying to convince of what... (W)
- Nick Bunker: What Could Boost U.S. Business Investment?: "German Gutierrez and Thomas Philippon... why business investment... has been so lackluster since the turn of the 21st century... (W)
- Should-Read: Chris Isidore: Carrier to Ultimately Cut: "Union boss on Trump feud: I called him out... (W)
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Ann Pettifor on Mainstream Economics: "Unfortunately her piece is spoilt by a final section that is a tirade against mainstream economists which goes way over the top... (Th)
- Tierney Sneed: Key House GOPer Introduces Bill With Major Cuts To Social Security: "A key House Republican on the issue of Social Security introduced a bill... the Social Security Reform Act of 2016... (Th)
- Barry Ritholtz: "Popularism" as Farce: "A grift of the uneducated, low information voter, coopted to vote in many ways against their own interests... (Th)
- Ryan Avent: The Hole at the Heart of Economics: "For many of the most important questions within economics... (F)
- Betsey Stevenson: Manly Men Need to Do More Girly Jobs: "Donald Trump wants America to make things... bring iPhone assembly to the U.S... (F)
- Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels (1848): The Communist Manifesto: "The bourgeoisie... has played a most revolutionary role... (F)
- Jason Furman et al.: The 2017 Economic Report of the President: "President Obama was faced with the daunting task of helping to rescue the U.S. economy from its worst crisis since the Great Depression... (M)
- Philip Stephens: How Brexit May Not Mean Brexit: "Referendums... become a device for demagogues and dictators: the people have spoken so now they must be silent ever more... (M)
- Greg Sargent: @ThePlumLineGS: "A new CBS poll finds support for [ObamaCare] repeal has dropped 10 points since January, all the way down to 25%: https://t.co/5NnlgJbWhK https://t.co/kAmAAAIn3S" (M)
- Matthew Yglesias: Trump is going to be mad when he hears what his appointees think about the TPP: "His top economic and foreign policy advisers love it (as do his other advisers)... (Tu)
MOAR Links:
- Wendy Doniger: War and Peace in the Bhagavad Gita
- Anthony Smith (1996): Nations and Their Pasts
- Nationalism: Interview with John Hall
- Mr. Trombley: All My Possessions For A Moment Of Time
- J. Bradford DeLong (2009): Understanding Karl Marx
- Neville Morley: The Structures of Historiography:
- David Baker: The Roman Dominate from the Perspective of Demographic-Structural Theory
- Kaushik Basu: Randomisation, Causality and the Role of Reasoned Intuition:
- Sendhil Mullainathan and Eldar Shafir: Scarcity: Why Having Too Little Means So Much http://amzn.to/2gGUIZY
- Dan Nixon: Mind over matter: is scarcity as much about psychology as it is economics?
- Pamela Meyer: How to Spot a Liar
- Lawrence H. Summers (2004): The U.S. Current Account Deficit and the Global Economy
- Ta-Nehisi Coates: My President Was Black: A history of the first African American White House—and of what came next
- Tressie McMillan Cotton: President Obama's Faith in White America is Misguided: The president’s optimism about race blinded him to the pervasiveness and stubborn persistence of racism.
- Jacob Levy: The Defense of Liberty Can’t Do Without Identity Politics: Since Hayek’s time, liberalism has become more, and more self-consciously, amenable to what’s sometimes (and usually derisively) called “identity politics.” This is progress to hold onto, not a mistake to be abandoned...
- Max Auffhammer: Milton Friedman is dead…
- Andrew Haldane: QE: The Story So Far
- Noah Smith: Academic Signaling and the Post-Truth World
- Jason Furman et al.: Eight Years of Recovery and Reinvestment
- Jason Furman et al.: 2017 Economic Report of the President
- Sam Wang: @SamWangPhD: "Conservative talk-show host Charlie Sykes explains how tearing down MSM indiscriminately created a void for misinformation & polarization. https://t.co/neQxjVmn05"
- The Regimental Shop
- Adam Roberts: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Charles Stross: Empire Games
- Maryn McKenna: [If Waffle House Is Closed, It’s Time To Panic][]
- Anthony Ha: ‘Rogue One’ transports viewers to a bigger Star Wars universe
- Jeff Tollefson: Researchers baffled by nationalist surge
