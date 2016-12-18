« Procrastinating on December 18, 2016 | Main | »

December 18, 2016

Links for the Week of December 18, 2016

Most-Recent Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

MOAR Should-Reads:

MOAR Links:

[If Waffle House Is Closed, It’s Time To Panic: http://fivethirtyeight.com/features/if-waffle-house-is-closed-its-time-to-panic/?ex_cid=538twitter

December 18, 2016 at 12:13 PM in Information: Internet, Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787