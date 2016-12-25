« Missing the Economic Big Picture: No Longer so Fresh at Project Syndicate | Main

December 25, 2016

Current Links

Most-Recent Must-Reads:

  • Paul Krugman: Will Fiscal Policy Really Be Expansionary?: "It’s now generally accepted that Trumpism will finally involve the kind of fiscal stimulus progressive economists have been pleading for... (M)
  • Tim Duy: Fed Turns Hawkish: "The FOMC raised the... federal funds rate by 25bp today, as expected... (Tu)
  • Ben Thompson: Reconsidering Uber: "Part 2 is far better, and in many respects redeems the series... (Tu)
  • Simon Wren-Lewis: Understanding Free Trade: "There you have, in one calm and measured paragraph, the contradiction at the heart of the argument... (Tu)
  • Martin Wolf: Democrats, Demagogues and Despots: "Fear and rage must not be used as an excuse to destroy America’s core institutions... (W)
  • Dietz Vollrath: Can You Do Historical Counter-Factuals?: "Studying slavery and capitalism, for example, we do not have thousands of different societies or cultures to page through... (Th)

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

MOAR Should-Reads:

MOAR Links:

December 25, 2016 at 06:15 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787