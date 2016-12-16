« Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Societal Well-Being and Democratic Government | Main | Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Sustainable Economic Development »

December 16, 2016

Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Macroeconomic History

Macroeconomic History

  • In the long sweep of human history, is Becky very lucky, lucky, unlucky, or very unlucky?
  • In the long sweep of human history, is Desta very lucky, lucky, unlucky, or very unlucky?
  • How much richer is the world today than it was in the long centuries from 5000 BC to 1800?
  • How much richer are the world's rich today than the world's poor today?
  • What would count as an explanation of this divergence across space and time--that is, what kinds of things would count as "causes" and make you happy that you understood what was going on?
  • How many useful "hierarchies of causation" can you imagine here?

Partha Dasgupta (2007): Economics: A Very Short Introduction http://amzn.to/2gR2jH3

