« Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Sustainable Economic Development | Main | Procrastinating on December 16, 2016 »

December 16, 2016

Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Science and Technology as Institutions

Science and Technology as Institutions

  • What does it mean for knowledge to be "non-rival"?
  • Given that knowledge is "non-rival", what justification could there possibly be for charging people for access to knowledge and its uses?
  • If people weren't allowed to charge others for access to knowledge and its uses, would there be any reason to think that society would be putting a properly-large share of our resources into creating and disseminating knowledge?
  • Why can contests and the rule of priority be good ways to spur the creation and dissemination of knowledge?
  • How well do contests and the rule of priority fit with a private-property market economy?

Partha Dasgupta (2007): Economics: A Very Short Introduction

December 16, 2016 at 02:08 AM in Berkeley, Books, Econ 1, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787