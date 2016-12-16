« Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Macroeconomic History | Main | Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Science and Technology as Institutions »

December 16, 2016

Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Sustainable Economic Development

Sustainable Development

  • Why are we destroying our fisheries?
  • Why are we rapidly using up our atmosphere's capacity to absorb carbon dioxide without substantial increases in temperature?
  • Why is such a large chunk of our population potentially short of fresh water?
  • Why have we been able to successfully capture and use 40% of the photosynthesis on earth without already severely disrupting our planet?
  • How have we managed to become so much more numerous and rich since 1800 without rapidly-rising prices of pretty much all natural resources?

Partha Dasgupta (2007): Economics: A Very Short Introduction http://amzn.to/2gR2jH3

December 16, 2016 at 01:59 AM in Berkeley, Books, Econ 1, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787