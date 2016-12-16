Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Sustainable Economic Development

Sustainable Development
- Why are we destroying our fisheries?
- Why are we rapidly using up our atmosphere's capacity to absorb carbon dioxide without substantial increases in temperature?
- Why is such a large chunk of our population potentially short of fresh water?
- Why have we been able to successfully capture and use 40% of the photosynthesis on earth without already severely disrupting our planet?
- How have we managed to become so much more numerous and rich since 1800 without rapidly-rising prices of pretty much all natural resources?
Partha Dasgupta (2007): Economics: A Very Short Introduction http://amzn.to/2gR2jH3