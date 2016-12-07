Popular Vote vs. Electoral College...

The Thursday night before the 2000 election I gave a talk at St. Mary's College, trying to present the Bush and Gore points of view as fairly as I could...

In the course of that talk I said I hoped that whoever won the popular vote would become the next president: that the electoral college was not a valuable part of our system, and that if the candidates had enough guts and enough concern for the future of the republic they would pledge to throw their electors to the popular vote winner. Back then people thought that Bush was sure to win the popular vote but that Gore might squeak out the electoral vote.

So back then Republicans thought I was a statesman, and Democrats thought I was a loony. But right now I think pretty much everybody patriotic and thoughtful really wishes we had established the principal that electors vote for the national popular vote winner back then...