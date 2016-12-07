« Procrastinating on December 7, 2016 | Main | Keynes on 1870-1914: Wednesday Economic History »

Popular Vote vs. Electoral College...

Preview of Fiscal Policy in the New Normal IMF Panel

The Thursday night before the 2000 election I gave a talk at St. Mary's College, trying to present the Bush and Gore points of view as fairly as I could...

In the course of that talk I said I hoped that whoever won the popular vote would become the next president: that the electoral college was not a valuable part of our system, and that if the candidates had enough guts and enough concern for the future of the republic they would pledge to throw their electors to the popular vote winner. Back then people thought that Bush was sure to win the popular vote but that Gore might squeak out the electoral vote.

So back then Republicans thought I was a statesman, and Democrats thought I was a loony. But right now I think pretty much everybody patriotic and thoughtful really wishes we had established the principal that electors vote for the national popular vote winner back then...

December 07, 2016 at 12:27 PM in History, Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: Highlighted |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality

Mine and Others Worth Reading...

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Recent Posts

Recently...