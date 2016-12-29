...who, with a big assist from a hostile foreign power, was nonetheless declared the winner. Anywhere else on earth, such an event would be called a coup d’état. Here in the US, we call it the Electoral College.... After the election had cast the usual victor’s glow on Donald Trump... only 37% of Americans thought Trump was well-qualified... just 31% deemed him moral, and a mere 26% viewed him as a good role model. On the other hand, 62% thought he had poor judgment and 65% considered him reckless. And this man won?...

As an economist, I’ll leave aside Trump’s positively frightening foreign-policy views and concentrate on the economic issues.... He’s on the wrong side of almost every one.... Climate change.... Labor standards.... Health care.... Tax cuts.... In fact, Trump’s position is more popular than its polar opposite on only one economic issue: globalization. And on that one issue, Trump’s embrace of trade protection, hostility toward immigration, and prevention of outsourcing to foreign countries is bad news for the entire world. Nowadays, a narrow majority of Americans seems to side with Trump, rather than with traditional Republican internationalism, on these issues....

So how did the candidate who is personally disrespected by most Americans, and who takes the unpopular side on most issues, win the election? One plausible answer, offered by Clinton and many others, focuses on the role of Russian cyber operations and FBI Director James Comey’s unconscionable “announcement” (of what amounted to nothing) just days before the vote. Putin got what he wanted. Comey? I don’t know.