... that sanctions were due against Russia and Vladimir Putin for their hacking during the election. Check out his reply:

I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind the security we need. But I have not spoken with the senators and I will certainly will be over a period of time.

Later, asked about Israeli settlements on the West Bank, Trump produced another bit of word salad that made it clear he had no idea what a settlement even was. This is probably why Trump hasn't spoken to the press in such a long time.... Politico reports that Trump was irritated by President Obama’s comments at Pearl Harbor yesterday. Obama said:

even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward. We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different.

Those are fairly boilerplate remarks, but "these felt to Trump like direct criticism of the president-elect, according to two people close to Trump." Gee, I wonder why? Finally, Trump announced that Sprint was bringing 5,000 jobs back to America....

You will be unsurprised to learn that he was lying. First... Sprint announced these jobs back in April.... Second, the Japanese owner of Sprint, Softbank, announced in October.... Third, in December, Softbank's CEO announced the fund again after a meeting with Trump.... And finally, these jobs were announced yet again today. That makes four times these jobs have been announced. Donald Trump was responsible for none of them.