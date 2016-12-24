« | Main | Links for the Week of December 25, 2016 »

December 24, 2016

Must-Read: John Lyons: Bring Back Jobs From China? In Shenzhen, They Aren’t That Worried: "As Donald Trump presses companies on U.S. manufacturing, city that became poster child for globalization has learned to adapt to economic shifts...

...“If these jobs come back to the U.S. they are going to be for people who manage 1,000 robots in an automated factory,” said Christopher Balding, a finance professor at Peking University in Shenzhen. “It will be jobs for computer nerds, not the people who voted for Trump”...

