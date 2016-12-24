Must-Read: Nick Bunker: The 10 most popular Value Added posts of 2016: "Does the one percent deserve what it gets?...
...Thinking about wealth taxes.... “Throwing money at the problem” may actually work in education.... Why slightly higher inflation might benefit the U.S. economy.... Intellectual property and the decline of the U.S. labor share.... U.S. democracy stuck in an “inequality trap”.... What’s the optimal tax for capital income?.... The more elastic you are, the less you lose.... Appreciating the new economics of the minimum wage.... The corporate savings glut and the economic possibilities of the future