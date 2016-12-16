Procrastinating on December 16, 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- More Expansionary Fiscal Policy Is Needed: The Only Question Is Whether for a Short-Term Full Employment Attainment or a Medium-Term Full-Employment Maintenance Purpose - Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: Is U.S. investment capital flowing to the best possible destinations? - Equitable Growth
- Betsey Stevenson: Manly Men Need to Do More Girly Jobs: "Donald Trump wants America to make things... bring iPhone assembly to the U.S...
- Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels (1848): The Communist Manifesto: "The bourgeoisie... has played a most revolutionary role...
- Paul Krugman: Notes on the Macroeconomic Situation: "So the Fed has raised rates... a mistake, although not as severe... as it would have been a year ago....
- Matthew Yglesias: We Should Have Taken Trump Literally as Well as Seriously: "The national press’s Trump coverage did to an extent err by not taking him seriously enough...
- Jason Furman et al.: The 2017 Economic Report of the President: "President Obama was faced with the daunting task of helping to rescue the U.S. economy from its worst crisis since the Great Depression...
Interesting Reads:
- Andrew Haldane: QE: The Story So Far
- Noah Smith: Academic Signaling and the Post-Truth World
- Jason Furman et al.: Eight Years of Recovery and Reinvestment
- Jason Furman et al.: 2017 Economic Report of the President
And Over Here:
- Recommended Reading: Partha Dasgupta's "Economics: A Very Short Introduction"
- Notebook: Discussion of: Partha Dasgupta (2007): Economics: A Very Short Introduction
- Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Science and Technology as Institutions
- Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Sustainable Economic Development
- Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Macroeconomic History
- Discussion Questions on Partha Dasgupta: Societal Well-Being and Democratic Government
- Live from Independence Hall: Mark Harris: On Twitter: "The entire Senate--2012, 2014, 2016--is likely to be 52R, 48D. Yet over the last three Senate elections, Ds got 13 million more votes."
- Live from Independence Hall: Dave Wasserman: On Twitter: "Hillary Clinton's national popular vote lead just surpassed 2.5 million (1.9%)"
- Sam Wang: @SamWangPhD: "Conservative talk-show host Charlie Sykes explains how tearing down MSM indiscriminately created a void for misinformation & polarization. https://t.co/neQxjVmn05"
