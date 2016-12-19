Procrastinating on December 19, 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Paul Krugman: Will Fiscal Policy Really Be Expansionary?: "It’s now generally accepted that Trumpism will finally involve the kind of fiscal stimulus progressive economists have been pleading for...
- Andrew Sprung: xpostfactoid on Twitter: .@jamesykwak @delong: Odo of Urras (LeGuin)
- Tim Duy: Fed Turns Hawkish: "The FOMC raised the... federal funds rate by 25bp today, as expected...
- Jonathan Chait: Trump Turns to Always-Wrong Pseudo-Economist Lawrence Kudlow: "The emerging cast... suggests... his party’s domestic platform... continued and even intensified...
- No, Larry Kudlow Is Not an Economist... - Equitable Growth
- Bridget Ansel: Millions of Americans are stuck in part-time jobs - Equitable Growth
- John Broich: How Journalists Covered the Rise of Mussolini and Hitler: Reports on the rise of fascism in Europe was not the American media's finest hour...
- Mark Thoma: When It Comes to Trumponomics, Economists Are on High Alert
- Mark Koyama, Chiaki Moriguchi, and Tuan-Hwee Sng: Geopolitics and Asia's Little Divergence: A Comparative Analysis of State Building in China and Japan after 1850
- Monday Smackdown: No, Larry Kudlow Is Not an Economist III: Stupidest Man Alive Nomination: Larry Kudlow: Hoisted from the Archives from 2008: One would think that National Review would want to maintain a smidgeon of a reputation, and hence at least edit Larry Kudlow for his biggest howlers. But no. Eschaton reader js informs Atrios of the stupidity...
- Monday Smackdown: No, Larry Kudlow Is Not an Economist II: John Holbo (2008): Shameless: "I know logically that Larry Kudlow has no shame, because...Larry Kudlow!...
- Monday Smackdown: No, Larry Kudlow Is Not an Economist: I have only been on the same stage as Larry Kudlow twice in my life. In neither case did he provide any intellectual substance at all. This was the second time
- Comment of the Day: Quite Likely: Regional Policy and Distributional Policy in a World Where People Want to Ignore the Value and Contribution of Knowledge- and Network-Based Increasing Returns: "'Instead, the government is supposed to, somehow, via clever predistribution, rearrange the pattern of market power in the economy...
- Links for the Week of December 18, 2016
