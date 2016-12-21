Procrastinating on December 21, 2016

Over at Equitable Growth : Must- and Should-Reads:

Interesting Reads:

And Over Here:

You Might Look at:

Richard Overy : Why So Few Resisted Hitler: Peter Fritzsche’s “An Iron Wind” shows just how swiftly Europeans were prepared to abandon their commitment to a normative morality and to ignore, justify or endorse Nazi persecutions...

: Why So Few Resisted Hitler: Peter Fritzsche’s “An Iron Wind” shows just how swiftly Europeans were prepared to abandon their commitment to a normative morality and to ignore, justify or endorse Nazi persecutions... Blum Center Facilities

Jon Schwarz : The Intercept

: The Intercept Westworld

Perhaps Worth Looking at...