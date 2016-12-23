Procrastinating on December 23, 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Edward L. Glaeser (2004): Reinventing Boston: 1630–2003: "The three largest cities in colonial America remain at the core of three of America’s largest metropolitan areas today...
- Dumb Luck in Historical Development: "Philip Hoffman’s Why Did Europe Conquer the World?... on its face is another... :
- Sue Helper and Jennifer Kuan: How engineers innovate in the automotive supply chain: "In practice... critical innovation occurs daily at many points throughout a supply chain...
- Dietz Vollrath: Can You Do Historical Counter-Factuals?: "Studying slavery and capitalism, for example, we do not have thousands of different societies or cultures to page through...
- Kevin Drum: Business Community Shocked Trump Might Impose Tariffs: "CNN reports that the business community is shocked...
- Nick Bunker: The 10 most popular Value Added posts of 2016 - Equitable Growth
- Alasdair MacIntyre: Against the Self-Images Of the Age | After Virtue
- Michael Desch: Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? (South Bend, IN: University of Notre Dame Press: 0268100241) http://amzn.to/2ifc7qn
- Daniel Johnson: Have Public Intellectuals Ever Gotten Anything Right?: They didn’t see 9/11 coming.They also missed the 2008 crash, the Arab Spring, Brexit and the victory of Donald Trump.
- Brad DeLong: The Economist as...?: The Public Square and Economists: My paper for the Notre Dame conference on "public intellectualism"
David Cloutier
- David Cloutier: Moral Tribes After Trump
- Robert Paxton (1998): The Five Stages of Fascism
- John Lewis: Unto us a lender of last resort is born: Overend Gurney goes bust in 1866 | The Nightmare before Christmas: Financial crises go global in 1857 | The ghost of crises past, present and future: The Bank Charter Act goes on trial in 1847
- Susan Helper and Rebecca Henderson: Management Practices, Relational Contracts, and the Decline of General Motors
- Susan Helper and Timothy Krueger: Supply chains and equitable growth
- Matthew Yglesias: Donald Trump’s Trade Team Has Based Their Analysis on a Remarkably Silly Mistake: "Because political life is full of dreary reductive binaries...
- Gar Alperovitz: Technological Inheritance and the Case for a Basic Income
- Ran Abramitzky et al.: Cultural Assimilation During the Age of Mass Migration
- George Parker: How David Cameron lost his battle for Britain: The key moments in the battle that cut the UK adrift from its European moorings: "The Financial Times has spoken to key participants to piece together the story of a remarkable year in British and European politics, a story of political hubris, strategic mistakes, tactical blunders and gut-wrenching despair...
- Joshua Gans et al.: What to Learn from US Govt Strategy on AI
- Jason Furman et al.: Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy
- Matthew Klein: The politics of America’s transfer union looks a lot different at the county level
- Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: Monday Smackdown: No, Larry Kudlow Is Not an Economist: "About 10 years ago (maybe a year or two prior to this panel) I tried to reconcile...
- Missing the Economic Big Picture: No Longer so Fresh at Project Syndicate
Public Intellectualism: Wednesday Economic History
Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: John Muellbauer: Why Central Bank Models Failed. How to Repair Them: "As somebody who spent years mucking around consumer spending and saving issues, it has long been frustrating to see that Euler equation in those models...
- Should-Read: George Orwell: On Book Reviewers: "These books deal with subjects of which he is so ignorant...
- Should-Read: Communities of engineering practice: Sue Helper and Jennifer Kuan: How engineers innovate in the automotive supply chain: "In practice... critical innovation occurs daily at many points throughout a supply chain...
