Procrastinating on December 26, 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Robert Skidelsky: Economists versus the Economy: "Why did [economists] miss the storm?... Queen Elizabeth... asked a group of economists...
- Daniel Johnson: Have Public Intellectuals Ever Gotten Anything Right?: "What [is] it... that gives gravitas to a public intellectual[?]...
- Peter Lindert: Purchasing Power Disparity before 1914: "The issue has become “when did countries’ contemporaneous purchasing powers diverge?”, not “when did countries’ productivity grow at different rates?”...
- John Lyons: Bring Back Jobs From China? In Shenzhen, They Aren’t That Worried: "As Donald Trump presses companies on U.S. manufacturing, city that became poster child for globalization has learned to adapt to economic shifts...
- Nick Bunker: The 10 most popular Value Added posts of 2016: "[Does the one percent deserve what it gets?][]...
- Paul Krugman: Don't Blame Macroeconomics (Wonkish And Petty): "Robert Skidelsky... argues, quite correctly in my view, that economists have become far too inward-looking...
- Tom Scott: @tomscott on Twitter: "The closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack... https://t.co/MizEWYksBh
Interesting Reads:
- Ada Palmer (2012): Machiavelli I – S.P.Q.F.
- Branko Milanovic: Liberation from the shackles of space: "The Great Convergence by Richard Baldwin is... a novel and persuasive way of defining the three historical eras of globalization as... the reduced cost of transporting (i) goods, (ii) information, and (iii) people...
- Sherry Gleid and Richard Frank: Care for the Vulnerable vs. Cash for the Powerful — Trump’s Pick for HHS
- Pseudoerasmus (2015): Nazi Political Economy
And Over Here:
- Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: Undergrad Textbook Macro vs. Really Existing Academic Macro: "I'd also say that the hope that QE would work had quite a lot to do with the really existing macro paradigm...
- Links for the Week of December 25, 2016
- Hoisted from the Archives from Five Years Ago: "Ricardian Equivalence" Is a Claim That Tax Cuts Are Ineffective Stimulus, Not That Spending Increases Are
- Should-Read: Pseudoerasmus: About: "This blog is (mostly) about economic history, growth, and development...
- Towards a Reinvigorated Public (and Academic-Intellectual) Sphere...
- Comment of the Day: David Cloutier: The Economist as...?: The Public Square and Economists: "This is a wonderful piece...
- Comment of the Day: Altoid: Falklands: "I have to think it was televised coverage of the British task force setting off...
- Schoolmen, and Others, as Public Intellectuals...
- The Value of the History of Economic Thought: Hoisted from the Archives from 2003
