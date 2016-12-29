Procrastinating on December 29, 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Marco Fioramanti and Robert Waldman: Econometrics and its consequences for human beings: "The Stability and Growth Pact: The European Commission is currently evaluating compliance with the Stability and Growth Pact...
- Pseudoerasmus: The Napoleonic blockade & the infant industry argument: "Reka Juhasz’s paper on the Napoleonic blockade... really deserves the accolades it has received...
- Paul Krugman: The China Shock and the Trump Shock: "The Trump trade war... is looking increasingly likely...
- Paul Krugman: Tariffs and the Trade Balance: "The standard story... the capital account is determined by international differences in savings and investment opportunities, with capital inflows to countries that offer good returns...
- Bill Janeway: The Retreat from Hyper-Globalization – What’s The Future?: "It was the increased flow of immigrants to locales with relatively low immigrant populations that drove the Brexit vote in the UK...
- Cosma Shalizi (2015): ibn Khaldûn, 'Abd-ar-Rahmân Abû Zayd ibn Muhammad ibn Muhammad, 1332--1406: "Having tried my hand at explaining the core of ibn Khaldûn's theory of history already, I will basically repeat myself for the next three paragraphs...
Interesting Reads:
- Zack Labe: @ZLabe: "#Arctic mean temperature continues to move the wrong direction... up. Quite an anomalous spike!"
- David Glasner: Golden Misconceptions
- 2009: Economic Realities and the Marx Mystique
- 2014: Marx and the Mechanical Turk
- 2014: Marx Was Blind to the System's Ingenuity and Ability to Reinvent
- Which Thinkers Will Define Our Future?
- Suresh Naidu (2014): What Marx Really Meant
- Richard J. Evans (2016): [ Reviewing ‘Karl Marx’ by Jonathan Sperber][]
And Over Here:
- The Age of Incompetence: Live from Project Syndicate
- "Fictitious" Wealth and Ludwig von Mises: Hoisted from the Archives from 2011
- Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: Undergrad Textbook Macro vs. Really Existing Academic Macro: "I think you are basically right, but the QE story is more complex...
