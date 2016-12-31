Procrastinating on December 31, 2016

Interesting Reads:
- Koichi Hamada: Keynes Reborn
- Kevin Drum: Reading the Fine Print of Paul Ryan's Medicare Plan
- IMF Direct: The Top Ten Blogs of 2016
- Josh Barro: The Second Avenue subway is opening — after a long, expensive process
- Justin Fox: Checking on Five Charts to See How They Turned Out
- Edward Miguel and Mary Kay Gugerty: Ethnic diversity, social sanctions, and public goods in Kenya
- Martha J. Bailey: More Power to the Pill
- Narayana Kocherlakota: A World at Risk
- Adair Turner: A Socialist Market Economy With Chinese Contradictions
And Over Here:
- Must-Read: Pedro de Costa: After the US elections, how do we return to a constructive debate about trade?: "Governments need to get serious about the very real possibility that employment trends... driven by technology and robotics may happen more quickly than public policy can adapt...
- Must-Read: Jared Bernstein: Kansas and the myth of trickle-down tax cuts: "This WSJ piece about the ongoing supply-side tax cut experiment in Kansas...
- Should-Read: Tim Duy: Is The Fed About To Experience A Repeat of 2016? No: "Fed officials [have] penciled in three 25bp rate hikes for 2017...
- Must-Read: Alan S. Blinder: The American Public Against Trump: "One presidential candidate won nearly three million more votes than her opponent...
- Must-Read: Kevin Drum: Donald Trump Holds a Micro Press Conference, Comes Off As an Idiot: "Trump news.... First, Trump was asked what he thought about Sen. Lindsey Graham's statement...
You Might Look at:
- John Holbo et al. (2007): Framing Theory's Empire
- Jürgen Habermas: The Philosophical Discourse of Modernity: Twelve Lectures
- Jürgen Habermas: The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere: An Inquiry into a Category of Bourgeois Society
- Daphne Patai and Wilfrido Corral, eds. (2005): [Theory's Empire: An Anthology of Dissent][]
- John Holbo, ed.: Framing Theory's Empire
- John Holbo (2005): Theory’s Empire - Making Sense of the Theme: So: how much extra damage does it really do if Theorists are in the habit of defending themselves with bad puns, rather than just plain ignoring their critics like any normal person?...
Perhaps Worth Looking at...