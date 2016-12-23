« | Main | »

December 23, 2016

Schoolmen, and Others, as Public Intellectuals...

School of Athens

In retrospect, I like my "The Economist as...?: The Public Square and Economists" paper for the Notre Dame "public intellectualism" conference (and the newly-published conference volume) very much indeed.

It would be very nice if more people read it, and talked about it...

A discussion page...

Plus my note on an unfavorable review of the book in the Wall Street Journal, and some recent musings on failures of economists as public intellectuals.

Michael C. Desch, ed.: Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? (South Bend, IN: University of Notre Dame Press: 0268100241) http://amzn.to/2ifc7qn

December 23, 2016 at 12:55 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History, Moral Responsibility, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787