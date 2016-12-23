Schoolmen, and Others, as Public Intellectuals...

In retrospect, I like my "The Economist as...?: The Public Square and Economists" paper for the Notre Dame "public intellectualism" conference (and the newly-published conference volume) very much indeed.
It would be very nice if more people read it, and talked about it...
A discussion page...
Plus my note on an unfavorable review of the book in the Wall Street Journal, and some recent musings on failures of economists as public intellectuals.
Michael C. Desch, ed.: Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? (South Bend, IN: University of Notre Dame Press: 0268100241) http://amzn.to/2ifc7qn
- [Notebook: Discussion of: The Economist as...?: The Public Square and Economists][]
- The Economist as...?: The Public Square and Economists: "Our collective public-sphere concern about the economy is unusual in historical perspective...
- Public Intellectualism: Wednesday Economic History: A correspondent tells me that the Wall Street Journal has reviewed the book... and that, while the book is trashed, my piece is called "entertaining and enlightening" by the reviewer Daniel Johnson...
- Notre Dame Public Intellectualism Conference: The Blogger as Public Intellectual: "I find myself both in substantial agreement and in substantial disagreement with Paul Horwitz's thoughtful and very interesting notes on "The Blogger as Public Intellectual". Let me try to set out seven tentative and provisional markers...