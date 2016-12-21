« Procrastinating on December 21, 2016 | Main | »

December 21, 2016

Should-Read: Communities of engineering practice:

Sue Helper and Jennifer Kuan: How engineers innovate in the automotive supply chain: "In practice... critical innovation occurs daily at many points throughout a supply chain...

...Process innovations can have major downstream benefits, and ‘collaborative creativity’ between suppliers and customers is found to be critical in innovation efforts. US automakers should focus on strengthening ties with their suppliers in order to remain competitive... http://www.nber.org/chapters/c12690.pdf

