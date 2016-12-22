...Two sources who represent business interests... tell CNN... Reince Preibus... [says] that one idea being debated internally is a 5% tariff on imports....Priebus... was warned such a move could start trade wars, anger allies, and also hurt the new administration's effort to boost the rate of economic growth.... One of the sources said he viewed the idea as a trial balloon when first raised, and considered it dead on arrival given the strong reaction in the business community.... But... allies within the Trump transition [siaid] that defending new tariffs was part of the confirmation "murder board" practice of Wilbur Ross... commerce secretary....

I mostly feel kind of sorry for all the working-class folks who... fell for his con. But you know who I don't feel sorry for? The business community, which largely supported Trump because they thought they were too smart to be conned. He won't really impose tariffs. He won't really take revenge on companies that move jobs overseas. He won't really crack down on all those illegal immigrants we give our dirtiest jobs to. They just wanted their tax cuts and their pet regulatory changes. They didn't care about all that racist, nativist, protectionist blather. It was just for show, anyway, wasn't it? Ha ha ha. Right?...

Paul Ryan may save them in the end.... But... they knew... Trump was... spectacularly unqualified... thin-skinned... unstable... egotistical... vengeful... dangerous.... They supported him anyway.... If they eventually find themselves on the business end of Trumponomics, I'm just going to lie back and snicker...