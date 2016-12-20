« | Main | Jeffrey Toobin on Robert Bork: Hoisted from the Internet from Four Years Ago »

December 20, 2016

Should-Read: Laurel Lucia and Ken Jacobs: California’s Projected Economic Losses under ACA Repeal: "[With] repeal [of] the Affordable Care Act (ACA), 3.7 million Californians enrolled in the Medi-Cal expansion would lose that coverage...

...and another 1.2 million individuals enrolled through California’s health benefit exchange, Covered California, would lose federal subsidies to make private health insurance more affordable. These two ACA provisions are the largest drivers of the historic reduction in the state’s uninsured rate from 17.2% in 2013 to 8.6% in 2015.... California would lose approximately $20.5 billion in annual federal funding for the Medi-Cal expansion and Covered California subsidies....

We estimate the effects on employment, gross domestic product (GDP), and state and local tax revenue in California with the elimination of the major health insurance expansions, reduction in taxes, and removal of penalties under a partial repeal of the ACA... especially harmed economically by ACA repeal... Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tulare Counties.

December 20, 2016 at 11:02 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787