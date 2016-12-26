« Procrastinating on December 26, 2016 | Main | »

Should-Read: Marco Fioramanti and Robert Waldman: Econometrics and its consequences for human beings: "The Stability and Growth Pact: The European Commission is currently evaluating compliance with the Stability and Growth Pact...

...However, differences in the econometric methods used by member states and by the Commission can lead to estimates that are at odds. This column argues that the Commission’s method of estimating the non-accelerating wage rate of unemployment for Eurozone members, which relies on an accelerationist Phillips curve, is inferior to specifications with a traditional Phillips curve. The findings highlight how technical aspects of an estimation procedure can have serious effects on policy outcomes.

December 26, 2016 at 03:35 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787