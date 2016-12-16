« Weekend Reading: Chinese Cauldron: Huineng Points at the Moon ~ 惠能指月 | Main | For the Weekend... »

December 16, 2016

Weekend Reading: John Steinbeck: The 1930s: A Primer: "Everyone Was a Temporarily Embarrassed Capitalist"

Il Quarto Stato

Weekend Reading: John Steinbeck: The 1930s: A Primer: "Except for the field organizers of strikes, who were pretty tough monkeys and devoted...

...most of the so-called Communists I met were middle-class, middle-aged people playing a game of dreams. I remember a woman in easy circumstances saying to another even more affluent: “After the revolution even we will have more, won’t we, dear?” Then there was another lover of proletarians who used to raise hell with Sunday picnickers on her property. I guess the trouble was that we didn’t have any self-admitted proletarians. Everyone was a temporarily embarrassed capitalist. Maybe the Communists so closely questioned by investigation committees were a danger to America, but the ones I knew--at least they claimed to be Communists--couldn’t have disrupted a Sunday-school picnic. Besides they were too busy fighting among themselves...

