Must-Read: Sharun W. Mukand and Dani Rodrik: _Ideas versus Interests: A Unified Political Economy Framework: "[We] distinguish between two kinds of ideational politics...
...the battle among different worldviews on the efficacy of policy (worldview politics) versus the politics of victimhood, pride and identity (identity politics). Our framework suggests a complementarity between worldview politics and identity politics. In particular, an increase in identity polarization may be associated with a shift in views about how the world works. Furthermore, an increase in income inequality is likely to result in a greater incidence of ideational politics...