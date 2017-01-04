A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool

Live from Cyberspace: A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspoo:

I have swung around to the view that on Twitter (and on Facebook, but I haven't gotten around to managing Facebook), ruthless pruning is essential to an experience that is better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick. It only works if you cast your net very widely--but then you have to ruthlessly unfriend, mute, and block to have a good experience.

Thus my new twitter profile:

http://bradford-delong.com. If you want my attention here on Twitter: be smart, knowledgeable, funny, and well-wishing--or at least two of four. Otherwise: goodbye

My view is that there are a huge number of people out there in the world who are smart, knowledgable, and funny, and who wish others well. You should focus on interacting with them.

You really don't want to have those who are not smart, knowledgable, funny, and well-wishing showing up in your feed. You want to engage with them--if at all--only on your terms. And it is not fair for you to engage with them when it crowds out--as it does--your engaging with people who are smart, knowledgable, funny, and well-wishing

And you don't want what you write on the instant spur-of-the-moment showing up in their feeds either. Those who are not smart, knowledgable, and funny--well, you would like to influence them, but Twitter is not the way. They need to be addressed carefully, and rarely--not in a medium that goes viral.

I am now setting the bar at two of four: If you are smart and knowledgeable you can be cranky and boring and I will still listen to you. If you are funny and smart you can be cranky and not very knowledgeable. But one of the four will not do it. Not sorry.

And competition for mindshare and bandwidth is fierce. I may find that I can only keep up if I prune further, and require not two out of four, but rather three...