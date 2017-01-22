Reading: Alan Taylor (2012): Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction

Alan Taylor (2012): Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford University Press: 019538914X) http://amzn.to/2j29W9S
- This is what you need for background: Know this, and the pre-1800 part of the American economic history course will make sense. Don't know this, and it won't... Housekeeping:
Housekeeping:
This File: http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/01/alan-taylor-2012-colonial-america-a-very-short-introduction.html Edit This File: http://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f08003883401bb096fe1c8970d/edit Readings and Reviews: http://www.bradford-delong.com/readings-and-reviews.html