Comment of the Day: Richard Mayhew: A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool: "I disagree. If you aggressively curate your feed and act as a reciprocal gift giving monkey...
...the DM's open up fairly quickly, and there are potential clusters of very high value information and chuckle exchange. It just takes work. But this is how I just got a job. So I may be working from survivorship/lottery winner bias.
January 05, 2017 at 09:54 PM in Streams: Comment of the Day | Permalink
