« Procrastinating on January 6, 2017 | Main | A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool »

Comment of the Day: Richard Mayhew: A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool: "I disagree. If you aggressively curate your feed and act as a reciprocal gift giving monkey...

...the DM's open up fairly quickly, and there are potential clusters of very high value information and chuckle exchange. It just takes work. But this is how I just got a job. So I may be working from survivorship/lottery winner bias.

January 05, 2017 at 09:54 PM in Streams: Comment of the Day |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787