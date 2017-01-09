« | Main | A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool »

Comment of the Day: DCA: Is Innovation in Human Nature?: "There is a Joel Mokyr tie-in here, is there not?...

...The idea that there are improvements to be made is important. My own view is that this didn't permeate society until the 1830's/1850's: the railroad, the telegraph, the photograph, and anesthesia all changed activities that had never changed before: travel. communication, portraiture, and pain. NB that the last three are science-based.

