Comment of the Day: Jorgenson: Real Americans Say No to the Muslim and Refugee Ban!: "There was a wonderful post on Twitter that I can't find now that went like this:
Remember sitting in history class wondering what you would have done? What you do today is what you would have done then.
And there is this variation:
Remember in history class thinking 'If I was alive then...' Well, you're alive now. What are you doing to do?"
January 29, 2017 at 04:05 PM in Streams: Comment of the Day | Permalink
