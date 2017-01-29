« Real Americans Say No to the Muslim and Refugee Ban! | Main | Current Links »

Comment of the Day: Jorgenson: Real Americans Say No to the Muslim and Refugee Ban!: "There was a wonderful post on Twitter that I can't find now that went like this:

Remember sitting in history class wondering what you would have done? What you do today is what you would have done then.

And there is this variation:

Remember in history class thinking 'If I was alive then...' Well, you're alive now. What are you doing to do?"

