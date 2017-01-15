Current Links

Must-Reads:
- Allegra Kirkland: Rand Paul: Trump Backs Plan To Repeal, Replace Obamacare Simultaneously: "Rand Paul: 'I just spoke to @realDonaldTrump...
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Pseudoerasmus: The Bairoch Conjecture on Tariffs and Growth: "There is a vast empirical literature which finds a positive correlation between economic growth and various measures of openness to international trade in the post-1945 period...
- Scott Lemieux: But Where's the Tort Reform?: "Rand Paul, the true progressive alternative in the 2016 race...
- Stephen Bush: Theresa May's Brexit Objectives Are Crystal Clear: "I think the Prime Minister’s getting an rap for inscrutability she doesn’t quite deserve...
- Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca: Federalism and Progressive Resistance: "With the world’s sixth-largest economy, a population of nearly 40 million that looks like the future of America...
Most-Recent Links:
- Herbal teabagger watch: Carla Marinucci: Head of nurses union RoseAnn DeMoro 'counting on' Trump for single-payer system
- The Commonwealth Fund: Repealing Federal Health Reform: Economic and Employment Consequences for States
- George Steiner: Language and Silence: Essays on Language, Literature, and the Inhuman http://amzn.to/2iP3rKR