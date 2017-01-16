Current Links

Must-Reads:
- Are We Consuming Too Much?: "We consider two criteria for the possible excessiveness (or insufficiency) of current consumption... (2004):
- Luigi Zingales: Donald Trump’s Economic Policies: Pro-Business, Not Pro-Market: "Trump is eliminating lobbyists by putting them in charge of all departments...
- Gillian Tett: Obama and the Audacity of Hindsight: "It is tempting to point out all the things that Obama could or should have done better...
- Paul Krugman: Infrastructure Delusions: "There will be no significant public investment program...
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Global Income Distribution: From the Fall of the Berlin Wall to the Great Recession (2013):
- Ken Rogoff: Big Danger at the Lower Bound: "Given that the Fed may struggle just to get its base interest rate up to 2% over the coming year, there will be very little room to cut if a recession hits...
- Jared Bernstein: More from the 2017 ERP: "Emily Horton... and Emma Sifre.... I asked them to choose a figure from the new 2017 ERP....
Most-Recent Links:
- Marshall Steinbaum and Bernard Weisberger: When Economics Was Radical
- JEC: The Microfoundations Hoax: "When I call 'microfoundations' a hoax, I'm not kidding around. The only question is, what proportion of macroeconomists have perpetrated this hoax upon themselves, and what proportion has known this all along..."
- Ben Thomas: When Roman “Barbarians” Met the Asian Enlightenment
- Jeff Larrimore, Jacob Mortenson, and David Splinter: Household Incomes in Tax Data: Using Addresses to Move from Tax Unit to Household Income Distributions
- Adam Tooze: USA: Goodbye to the American Century: The rise and fall of US hegemony. Or Donald Trump and the sunset of American hegemony
- Reuven S. Avi-Yonah and Kimberly A. Clausing: Problems with Destination-Based Corporate Taxes and the Ryan Blueprint
- Dominick Bartelme and Yuriy Gorodnichenko: Linkages and economic development: