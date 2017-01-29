Current Links

Must-Reads:
- Michael Klein, Edward Schumacher-Matos, and Miriam Wasserman: Econofact: About: "EconoFact is... to bring key facts and incisive analysis to the national debate on economic and social policies...
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Robert Allen (2004): Progress and Poverty in Early Modern Europe: "At the end of the middle ages, the urban, manufacturing core of Europe was on the Mediterranean with an important offshoot in Flanders...
- Walt Mossberg: Lousy ads are ruining the online experience: "I left the Journal in 2013 and co-founded Recode...
- Pro-Growth Liberal: Paul Ryan’s Two-Faced Comments on Auerbach’s Tax: "Page 15 of the tax portion of A Better Way...
Most-Recent Links:
- Kevin Drum: What Does It Take to Finally Call a Lie a Lie? We Have an Answer: "The New York Times has called one of President Trump's lies a lie. The word isn't used in the text of the story, but it is used in the headline..."
- Manu Saadia: Live from the Gamma Quadrant: On Trekonomics at Books Inc. in Berkeley
- Minxin Pei: Xi Jinping’s Year of Living Dangerously
- Chris Sims (2010): Understanding Non-Bayesians
- Robert Looney: Brazil's Hard Road to Affluence
- James Kwak: Health Care and John D. Rockefeller’s Dog
- Kevin Drum: What Does It Take for the Press to Call a Lie a Lie?