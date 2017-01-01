Current Links

Must-Reads:
- John Lyons: Bring Back Jobs From China? In Shenzhen, They Aren’t That Worried: "As Donald Trump presses companies on U.S. manufacturing, city that became poster child for globalization has learned to adapt to economic shifts... (M)
- Nick Bunker: The 10 most popular Value Added posts of 2016: "[Does the one percent deserve what it gets?][]... (Tu)
- Paul Krugman: Don't Blame Macroeconomics (Wonkish And Petty): "Robert Skidelsky... argues, quite correctly in my view, that economists have become far too inward-looking... (W)
Most-Recent Should-Reads:
- Tom Scott: @tomscott on Twitter: "The closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack... https://t.co/MizEWYksBh (F)
Most-Recent Links:
- Ada Palmer (2012): Machiavelli I – S.P.Q.F.
- Branko Milanovic: Liberation from the shackles of space: "The Great Convergence by Richard Baldwin is... a novel and persuasive way of defining the three historical eras of globalization as... the reduced cost of transporting (i) goods, (ii) information, and (iii) people...
- Casa da Rocha Quebrada on São Miguel
- Shawn Hamilton: What Those Who Studied Nazis Can Teach Us About The Strange Reaction To Donald Trump
- Peter Dreier: Preparing for President Trump
- Ed Kilgore: The Democratic Game Plan for Making Trump Miserable
- Decision Fatigue
- Sherry Gleid and Richard Frank: Care for the Vulnerable vs. Cash for the Powerful — Trump’s Pick for HHS
- Pseudoerasmus (2015): Nazi Political Economy