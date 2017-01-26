« The Age of Incompetence: No Longer Live from Project Syndicate | Main | Current Links »

DRAFT for IAMA Reddit: Friday: 4 PM PST

IAMA economist Brad DeLong, an economist to be found at http://bradford-delong.com and @delong, a Berkeley professor and a former Clinton administration official. I am here to talk about why Trump's trade policies are highly likely to be disastrous failures—the normal result of a moron singularity.

But ask me anything.

I am a professor of economics http://econ.berkeley.edu and the chief economist of the Blum Center for Developing Economies http://blumcenter.berkeley.edu at U.C. Berkeley. I am a weblogger at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog. I am a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research http://nber.org. From 1993 to 1995 I was a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Treasury.

I have most recently published:

The next piece I will publish is an explanation of just what "helicopter money" is, next week at http://milkenreview.org

I am best known for writing:

  1. J. Bradford DeLong, Andrei Shleifer, Lawrence H. Summers, and Robert J. Waldmann (1990), "Noise Trader Risk in Financial Markets," Journal of Political Economy 98: 4 (August 1990), pp. 703-738 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/archives/000603.html
  2. J. Bradford DeLong and Lawrence H. Summers (2012), “Fiscal Policy in a Depressed Economy”, Brookings Papers on Economic Activity 2012:1 http://www.brookings.edu/about/projects/bpea/papers/2012/fiscal-policy-depressed-economy-delong
  3. J. Bradford DeLong, Christopher L. DeLong, and Sherman Robinson (1996), "In Defense of Mexico's Rescue", Foreign Affairs 75:3 (May/June), pp. 8-14 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/archives/000658.html
  4. J. Bradford DeLong (1996), "Keynesianism, Pennsylvania-Avenue Style: Some Economic Consequences of the 1946 Employment Act," Journal of Economic Perspectives 10:3 (Summer), pp. 41-53 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/archives/000661.html
  5. J. Bradford DeLong and Andrei Shleifer (1993), "Princes and Merchants: City Growth Before the Industrial Revolution," Journal of Law and Economics 36 (October), pp. 671-702 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/archives/000638.html
  6. Dean Baker, J. Bradford DeLong, and Paul Krugman (2005), "Asset Returns and Economic Growth," Brookings Papers on Economic Activity 2005:1 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/BDK-BPEA.pdf
  7. J. Bradford DeLong and Lawrence H. Summers (1991), "Equipment Investment and Economic Growth," Quarterly Journal of Economics 106: 2 (May), pp. 445-502 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/archives/000606.html
  8. J. Bradford DeLong (2006), "Aftathoughts on NAFTA," Berkeley Review of Latin American Studies (Fall) http://delong.typepad.com/pdf/20061223_DeLong_Aftathoughts_on_NAFTA.pdf
  9. J. Bradford DeLong (1988), "Productivity Growth, Convergence, and Welfare: Comment," American Economic Review 78: 5 (December), pp. 1138-1154 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/archives/000591.html
  10. Robert B. Barsky and J. Bradford DeLong (1993), "Why Does the Stock Market Fluctuate?" Quarterly Journal of Economics 108: 2 (May), pp. 291-312 http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/movable_type/archives/000635.html

