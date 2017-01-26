DRAFT for IAMA Reddit: Friday: 4 PM PST

But ask me anything.

IAMA economist Brad DeLong, an economist to be found at http://bradford-delong.com and @delong, a Berkeley professor and a former Clinton administration official. I am here to talk about why Trump's trade policies are highly likely to be disastrous failures— the normal result of a moron singularity .

I am a professor of economics http://econ.berkeley.edu and the chief economist of the Blum Center for Developing Economies http://blumcenter.berkeley.edu at U.C. Berkeley. I am a weblogger at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog. I am a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research http://nber.org. From 1993 to 1995 I was a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Treasury.

I have most recently published:

A piece on the economist as public intellectual http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/05/the-economist-as-the-public-square-and-economists.html

A piece on how NAFTA is responsible for about 1/200 of the decline in relative manufacturing employment http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/01/nafta-and-other-trade-deals-have-not-gutted-american-manufacturingperiod-live-at-voxcom.html

The next piece I will publish is an explanation of just what "helicopter money" is, next week at http://milkenreview.org

I am best known for writing: