Live from Evans Hall: I'm taking over Barry Eichengreen's "The Current Research Frontier: Great Recent Books in Non-American Economic History" course--Econ 210b--this semester...

I would ask those planning to show up on Tuesday please drop me a line--and also a book they want to read, if they have one.

Joachim Voth from Zurich visiting Haas will be joining us, and the book list still has a few spaces available...