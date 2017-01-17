...Jess Benhabib, Alberto Bisin, and Mi Luo.... Gauti Eggertsson and Neil Mehrotra.... Adriana Kugler and Ammar Farooq.... Further research on the macroeconomy: Alexander Bartik... John Coglianese... Andrew Elrod.... How economic inequality affects the development of human capital.... Christopher Jencks and Beth Truesdale.... Marta Murray-Close and Joya Misra.... Sydnee Caldwell... Mariana Zerpa.... Research on how economic inequality affects the quantity and quality of innovation.... Kyle Herkenhoff... Heidi Williams... Patrick Kline... Neviana Petkova... and Owen Zidar.... Two doctoral grants will support further research on innovation: Xavier Jaravel... Hannah Rubinton.... Research on how levels and trends in economic inequality affect the quality of social and political institutions.... Manasi Deshpande... Tal Gross... and Jialan Wang... Jane Waldfogel and Ann Bartel... Maya Rossin-Slater... and Christopher Ruhm.... Joan Williams... Susan Lambert... and Saravanan Kesavan.... One doctoral grant will support further research on governance and institutions: Ellora Derenoncourt...