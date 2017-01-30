« The Republican Party that Backed This Guy to the Hilt Is Dead to Me... | Main | Current Links »

Helicopter Money: When Zero Just Isn't Low Enough: Milken Review

At Milken Review: Helicopter Money: When Zero Just Isn't Low Enough: If you pay much attention to the chattering classes — those who chatter about economics, anyway — you've probably run across the colorful term "helicopter money." At root, the concept is disarmingly simple. It's money created at the discretion of the Federal Reserve (or any central bank) that could be used to increase purchasing power in times of recession. But the controversy over helicopter money (formally, money-financed fiscal policy) is hardly straightforward... Read MOAR at Milken Review

