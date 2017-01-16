...After all, given all that has already come out about him, what can one more negative story accomplish? But... Trump is incredibly unpopular.... A president elect with underwater approval ratings is historically extraordinary.... Yes, the ghost of the slave power made Trump president. But... was rejected by the voters.... despite the bizarre decision by the mainstream media to savage Clinton pillar to post over trivial nonsense, the FBI putting its thumb on the scale, Wikileaks and very likely Russia ratfucking the DNC, etc. etc. And Trump is no longer running in implicit comparison to the she-demon who nearly destroyed America with her socialist and America-hating and neoliberal EMAILS. He’s on his own, and dealing with a Congress that wants to impose Coolidgenomics on a largely unsuspecting America....

When it comes to opposing Trump I say let more or less every flower bloom — policy attacks and character attacks from every point on the left spectrum. Who knows what shiny object will attract the media? Hell, twice in 16 years the GOP has gotten presidential elections close enough to steal over fake quotes and email server management. Who knows what will resonate? See what sticks. Hit him on the ACA. Hit him on everything Ryan is trying to do. Hit him on his ongoing corruption. Hit him on his alleged sexual trysts in Moscow. Try everything that might work.