Live from Massively Dysfunctional California Hall: I can think of nothing worse for alumni relations, development, and fund-raising in the long run than this kind of disruptive nickel-and-diming of students.
Harvard finally realized this: it got rid of the infamous "red dot". Berkeley has not. You don't have to have been dropped from your courses and be unable to get them back for this to matter. All you have to have is a roommate or a friend who was. And all of a sudden you are not in a long-term gift-exchange relationship with Berkeley any more...
In my inbox right now:
The CalCentral system dropped 145 students last night at midnight for nonpayment of fees. They were dropped from all of their classes. And if the class had a waitlist (as many of ours do), their seat was immediately given away to someone on the waitlist.
I've talked with 3 students already.... In two of the three cases, it was a CalCentral glitch, not a true non-payment of fees.... Please be sympathetic and help these students re-enroll in your course.