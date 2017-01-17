« | Main | Phil Mattingly on Twitter: "Asked Senate HELP Chair Lamar Alexander if he'd spoken to Trump or his team about the president-elect's healthcare plan: "I have not."" »

Live from Planet Gutenberg: The day's book haul. These both look very good. Unfortunately, the first day of classes is absolutely the last day you want your book showing up in my mailbox in the form of a review copy...

2017 01 17 09 4632 Scanner Pro jpg

James Kwak (2016): Economism: Bad Economics and the Rise of Inequality (New York: Pantheon: 1101871199) http://amzn.to/2k1yt3y

Daniel Wolff: Grown-Up Anger: The Connected Mysteries of Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, and the Calumet Massacre of 1913 (New York: Harper: 0062451693)http://amzn.to/2ixYJSP

January 17, 2017 at 01:46 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History, Music, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787