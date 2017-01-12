Sara Benincasa (Real Artists Have Day Jobs)

Jeff Chang (We Gon' Be Alright: Notes On Race and Resegregation)

Wendy C. Ortiz (Excavation: A Memoir, Hollywood Notebook)

Aya de Leon (Uptown Thief)

Jennifer Dronsky (Winner, Alameda Comedy Competition)

Antonio Garcia Martinez (Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley)

Cost: $5 to $20, no-one turned away. All proceeds benefit the Center for Sex and Culture. At The Make Out Room 3225 22nd St., San Francisco CA, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, doors open at 6:30 PM.