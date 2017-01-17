...8 percent of his attention each. Rounding out the top five individual topics are: (3) election bragging/disparagement of Hillary Clinton, (4) cabinet nominations and (5) Russian hacking intelligence disparagement or politicization.... Job creation, military, immigration and terrorism have only received a combined total of seven tweets... throughout the last two months--the same exact amount of attention he has dedicated to disparaging Saturday Night Live, Meryl Streep, President Obama and Vanity Fair.... Tweets either supporting Putin and Julian Assange or denigrating Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Hamilton cast combine to total 3.6 percent... more than the combined amount... on China, North Korea, Syria and the UN....

There are administration or policy related topics... setting up his cabinet (5.8 percent)... Trade/Tariffs/Moving Jobs and Obamacare have both received meaningful attention at 2.9 percent each...