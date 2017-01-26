...Trump’s latest demonstration of this is his call for a major investigation of (virtually non-existent) voter fraud which he insists happened, despite having just sent his own lawyers into court to fight recounts by arguing that “All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.” I... hear[d] a presser given by Republican congressional leaders Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state. Listening to them dance around Trump’s clear mental imbalance on this issue was a sound to behold. Sen. Thune did manage to promise “better message coordination” between Congress and the White House in the future, chalking up the whole thing up to growing pains. The reason Trump reminds me of an unhinged Roman emperor is because his political allies are always walking on eggshells, afraid to contradict him but (so far) largely unwilling to vouch for his false and delusional statements and beliefs. Caligula and Trump have more than a shared fondness for show business and drag queens in common...