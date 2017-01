Donald Trump lost the 2016 national popular vote_ by 2,860,000 votes.

Over the past three cycles, Republicans candidates have received United States--I think--18.3 million fewer votes than Democratic candidates. (There are a lot of ways to try to do this calculation. But they all show a Democratic edge.)

Only Paul Ryan has a popular vote majority: his supporters won 56.3 million votes, while Nancy Pelosi's won only 53.2 million.