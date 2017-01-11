Ten Great Books I Read in the Second Half of 2016

Live from the Republic of Letters:
- Ruthanna Emrys (2014): The Litany of Earth B00JO2MC24 http://amzn.to/2j9zjKZ
- Patricia Crone (2003): Pre-Industrial Societies 1780747411 http://amzn.to/2jx3KHE
- Antonio Garcia Martinez (2016): Chaos Monkeys 0062458191 http://amzn.to/2j9xRIn
- Gareth Dale (2016): Karl Polanyi: A Life on the Left 0231176082 http://amzn.to/2jx3ubE
- Peter Drucker (1993): Post-Capitalist Society 0887306616 http://amzn.to/2ilSxeX
- Barbara Hambly (2015): Darkness on His Bones 1847516238 http://amzn.to/2j9xcqn
- Earl Biggers (1925): The House without a Key 0897335791 http://amzn.to/2jx7d95
- Martin Wolf (2014): The Shifts and the Shocks 1594205442 http://amzn.to/2j9uzFj
- Richard Thaler (2015): Misbehaving 039335279X http://amzn.to/2jxeJAJ
- Barry Eichengreen (2015): Hall of Mirrors 0190621079 http://amzn.to/2jxeWDM