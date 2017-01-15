« Procrastinating on January 16, 2017 | Main

Monday DeLong Smackdown: Artists' Choices and Repeal, Replace, Delay

Jonathan Bernstein: Artists' Choices and Repeal, Replace, Delay: "Brad DeLong on what kind of president Trump will be...

...A lot here I agree with, but I think DeLong undervalues Ronald Reagan's appreciation of his audience -- his real audience, not just the one in his mind. Reagan (and not just the mythical Reagan, but, as DeLong says, the real one) was willing to back off on plans going wrong. For all of his considerable ability to believe stories that were not true, he was willing to accept that things he did could go wrong. I'm not confident Trump has that ability, and (unlike Reagan) unfortunately everything in Trump's brief political career has given him excuses for rejecting cautions from anyone. 

January 15, 2017 at 07:22 PM in Streams: (Monday) Smackdown Watch, Streams: Cycle |

