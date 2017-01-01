Must- and Should-Reads: December 2016

- Must-Read: Daniel Nexon: Scott Eric Kaufman: "People are sharing this compendium of posts by the late Scott Eric Kaufman... 2016-11-25
- Should-Read: David Weil and Heidi Sherholz: CBO Report Confirms What We Already Knew: "The Congressional Budget Office released a study of the economic impact of reversing these updates to the overtime regulations... 2016-11-25
- Must-Read: Mark Thoma: New Economic Thinking Is Needed to Stop Party Crashers Like Trump: "We must take steps such as support of unionization that equalize bargaining power in wage negotiations... 2016-11-25
- Should-Read: David Jacks et al.: Infant Mortality and the Repeal of Federal Prohibition: "Exploiting county-level variation in prohibition status... 2016-11-25
- Must-Read: James J. Feigenbaum and Christopher Muller: Lead exposure and violent crime in the early twentieth century: "In the second half of the nineteenth century, many American cities built water systems using lead or iron service pipes... 2016-11-26
- Should-Read: Dina D. Pomeranz: @dinapomeranz: "Income share of top 1% grew back to where it was 100 years ago in US, UK, CA, IR, AUS, not in DE, JP, FR, SE, DK, NL... https://t.co/5MtmkHFMwC 2016-11-26
- Must-Read: Noah Smith (2013): "Just Desserts": "'I get what you get in ten years, in two days.'--Chris Brown... 2016-11-26
- Must-Read: Pseudoerasmus: To Explain Myself on Twitter: My View of Chile: "Chile before Allende had already been a middle-income country... since the 19th century.... 2016-11-27
- Should-Read: Mike Konczal (2010): Biggest Surprise of Last Two Years: Bad at Losing: "I expected Obama to be... better at losing... 2016-11-27
- Must-Read: Nancy Folbre: Does the 1% Deserve What It Gets?: ""Years of schooling in neoclassical economic theories predispose [economists] to the view that perfectly competitive markets yield equitable as well as efficient outcomes... 2016-11-28
- Should-Read: Ian Dunt: Brexit: What the Hell Happens Now?: Everything You Need to Know about Britain's Divorce from Europe: "Britain's departure from the European Union is filled with propaganda, myth, and half- truth--but the risks are very real... 2016-11-28
- Should-Read: Brad Setser: China’s Dual Equilibria: "Not just multiple possible exchange rate equilibria... at least two different possible macroeconomic equilibria... 2016-11-29
- Should-Read: Abhijit Bannerjee: E-governance, Accountability, and Leakage in Public Programs: Experimental Evidence from a Financial Management Reform in India: "Sometimes you hear people say 'RCTs are so small: how can you generalize?' There are so many people in this RCT that we could populate two small European countries with them." 2016-11-29
- Should-Read: Simon Johnson: The Politics of Job Polarization: "Highly educated people at the top of the income distribution are doing better than ever... 2016-11-29
- Must-Read: Cosma Shalizi: Ernest Gellner, 1925-1995: "Most of these themes themselves revolve around the 'great hump' or 'great ditch', which divides the modern world from pre-modern civilizations... 2016-11-29
- Should-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: Public Investment and Fiscal Rules: "When I started writing this paper with Jonathan Portes... 2016-11-30
- Must-Read: Nathan Lane: Manufacturing Revolutions: Industrial Policy and Networks in South Korea: "This paper uses a historic big push intervention and newly digitized data from South Korea to study the effects of industrial policy on (short- and long-run) industrial development... 2016-11-30
- Should-Read: Simon Wren Lewis: Whatever Happened to the Government Debt Doom Spiral?: "A number of people... are puzzled about why government debt at 90% of GDP seemed to cause our new Chancellor and the markets so little concern when his predecessor saw it as a portent of impending doom...
- Should-Read: Matthew Yglesias: @mattyglesias: "I've got some bad news for the American people about Donald Trump's policy agenda..." https://t.co/aCZcJigOcB 2016-12-01
- Should-Read: Richard Baldwin: @BaldwinRE: "You can’t vote against globalisation by voting against agreements that shape & control it..." https://t.co/AUn6bdczKF The Great Convergence: Information Technology and the New Globalization 2016-12-01
- Must-Read: Sandra Black, Jason Furman, Laura Giuliano and Wilson Powell: Minimum Wage Increases and Earnings in Low-Wage Jobs: "18 states plus the District of Columbia have implemented minimum wage increases... 2016-12-02
- Should-Read: Richard Mayhew: The Core of the Fight: "Actuarial value and subsidy level is the core element of the coming fight on Medicare... 2016-12-02
- Should-Read: Walter Jon Williams: Index of Russian Lies: "Via Bruce Sterling, an annotated index ofussian disinformation... 2016-12-02
- Should-Read: Izabella Kaminska: The Taxi Unicorn’s New Clothes: "[Hubert Horan:] 'For the year ending September 2015, Uber had GAAP losses of $2 billion... 2016-12-02
- Must-Read: Noah Smith: An Econ Theory, Falsified: "Almost every theory is falsifiable to some degree... since almost every theory is just an approximation... 2016-12-03
- Should-Read: Friedrich Engels (1888): Notes to the "Communist Manifesto": "(4).... Generally speaking, for the economical development...2016-12-04
- Should-Read: Nicholas Bagley: Health Insurance Market Implosion: "The big risk of [ObamaCare] repeal-and-delay (well, one big risk) is that the individual insurance market will unravel before repeal takes effect. As Robert Laszewski tartly noted... 2016-12-06
- Must-Read: Neville Morley: When It Changed: "Eric Hobsbawm['s]... short twentieth century... [an] idea... found in Stefan Zweig’s Die Welt von Gestern... 2016-12-06
- Must-Read: James Kwak: The Deduction Fairy: "Incoming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised a big tax cut for corporations and the 'middle class', but not for the rich... 2016-12-06
- Should-Read: T.M. Scanlon: Giving Desert Its Due: "Here the relevant critical point was made by Rawls... 2016-12-06
- Should-Read: Diego Daruich, William Easterly, Ariell Reshef: The Surprising Instability of Export Specializations: "Specializations are surprisingly unstable: Export ranks are not persistent, and new top products and destinations replace old ones... 2016-12-06
- Must-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: Hitting Back: "A reaction to reading this [by Wolfgang Munchau
- Should-Read: Wolfgang Munchau: The Elite’s Marie Antoinette Moment: "The Bourbons were hard to beat as the quintessential out-of-touch establishment. They have competition now...
- Should-Read: Jamison Foser (2009): Milbank, Cillizza and the Washington Post still think calling Clinton a bitch is funny: "The Post pulled the video...
- Should-Read: Kevin Drum: Obamacare Repeal Is Doomed: "Republicans. Can't. Repeal. Obamacare...
- Should-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: The OBR and the Impact of Brexit: "The debate about whether the OBR is being too pessimistic about the impact of Brexit...
- Must-Read: Martin Wolf: More Perils for the Eurozone: "Divergence in the performance of members of the single currency is a real challenge...
- Should-Read: Barry Ritholtz: Putting the Minimum Wage Debate into Context: "The modern minimum-wage debate traces back to... Krueger and... Card... 2016-12-08
- Should-Read: Josh Marshall: This Explains How and Why Medicare Will Live or Die: "John Boozman (R) of Arkansas... 2016-12-07
- Should-Read: Kevin Daly: A higher global risk premium and the fall in equilibrium real interest rates: "Since the turn of the century, the global economy has also been characterised by a rise in the yields on quoted equity... 2016-12-07
- Should-Read: Mark Thoma: How social welfare benefits help the economy: "Donald Trump has, at times, said he’ll protect Medicare and Social Security... 2016-12-07
- Must-Read: Kevin Drum: It's Time To Bury "Economic Anxiety" Once and For All: "If you insist on continuing to look at this year's election through an economic lens...
- Should-Read: Roberto Bonfatti and Kevin Hjortshøj O’Rourke: Growth, Import Dependence and War: "Existing theories of pre-emptive war typically predict that the leading country may choose to launch a war on a follower who is catching up...
- Must-Read: Tony Yates: The Perceived-Grievance-Wrong-Headed Sop Vortex: "A desire to respond to the perceived grievances of those who voted to give incumbent governments a kick...
- Should-Read: Miriam Burstein: Two Cheers for Academic Blogging?: "The most important changes, it seems to me, have taken place outside individual university folds, not within...
- Must-Read: Martin Wolf: Too Big, Too Leninist: A China Crisis Is a Matter of Time: As Minxin Pei notes in a brilliant book, China’s Crony Capitalism...
- Should-Read: Noah Smith: A Job Is More Than a Paycheck: "I’ve believed that what mattered most for economic well-being was money...
- Should-Read: Paul Samuelson (1962): On Karl Marx: "Marx, like any man of keen intellect, liked a good problem; but he did not labor over a labor theory of value in order to give us moderns scope to use matrix theory on the "transformation" problem...
- Should-Read: Nick Bunker: What Could Boost U.S. Business Investment?: "German Gutierrez and Thomas Philippon... why business investment... has been so lackluster since the turn of the 21st century...
- Should-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: Ann Pettifor on Mainstream Economics: "Unfortunately her piece is spoilt by a final section that is a tirade against mainstream economists which goes way over the top...
- Should-Read: Chris Isidore: Carrier to Ultimately Cut: "Union boss on Trump feud: I called him out...
- Should-Read: Tierney Sneed: Key House GOPer Introduces Bill With Major Cuts To Social Security: "A key House Republican on the issue of Social Security introduced a bill... the Social Security Reform Act of 2016...
- Should-Read: Ryan Avent: The Hole at the Heart of Economics: "For many of the most important questions within economics...
- Should-Read: Barry Ritholtz: "Popularism" as Farce: "A grift of the uneducated, low information voter, coopted to vote in many ways against their own interests...
- Must-Read: Matt Bruenig (2012): The Never-Ending Libertarian Quest to Appear Clever: "I have been following an amusing back-and-forth between Bryan Caplan (I, II, III) and Matt Yglesias...
- Must-Read: Paul Krugman: Notes on the Macroeconomic Situation: "So the Fed has raised rates... a mistake, although not as severe... as it would have been a year ago....
- Should-Read: Betsey Stevenson: Manly Men Need to Do More Girly Jobs: "Donald Trump wants America to make things... bring iPhone assembly to the U.S...
- Should-Read: Jason Furman et al.: The 2017 Economic Report of the President: "President Obama was faced with the daunting task of helping to rescue the U.S. economy from its worst crisis since the Great Depression...
- Must-Read: Matthew Yglesias: We Should Have Taken Trump Literally as Well as Seriously: "The national press’s Trump coverage did to an extent err by not taking him seriously enough...
- Should-Read: Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels (1848): The Communist Manifesto: "The bourgeoisie... has played a most revolutionary role...
- Should-Read: Matthew Yglesias: Trump is going to be mad when he hears what his appointees think about the TPP: "His top economic and foreign policy advisers love it (as do his other advisers)...
- Should Read: Greg Sargent: @ThePlumLineGS: "A new CBS poll finds support for [ObamaCare] repeal has dropped 10 points since January
- Should-Read: Philip Stephens: How Brexit May Not Mean Brexit: "Referendums... become a device for demagogues and dictators: the people have spoken so now they must be silent ever more... 2016-12-18
- Should-Read: David Drake: What Distant Deeps: "Empires have generally used proxies to fight wars on their borders...
- Should-Read: Douglas O. Staiger, James H. Stock, and Mark W. Watson (1997): How Precise Are Estimates of the Natural Rate of Unemployment?: "Uncertainty arising from not knowing the parameters of the model at hand...
- Should-Read: Storify: Pre-Distribution vs. Social Insurance in Regional and Equality Policy
- Must-Read: Tim Duy: Fed Turns Hawkish: "The FOMC raised the... federal funds rate by 25bp today, as expected...
- Should-Read: Andrew Sprung: xpostfactoid on Twitter: .@jamesykwak @delong: Odo of Urras (LeGuin)
- Must Read: Paul Krugman: Will Fiscal Policy Really Be Expansionary?: "It’s now generally accepted that Trumpism will finally involve the kind of fiscal stimulus progressive economists have been pleading for...
- Should-Read: Jonathan Chait: Trump Turns to Always-Wrong Pseudo-Economist Lawrence Kudlow: "The emerging cast... suggests... his party’s domestic platform... continued and even intensified...
- Should-Read: Laurel Lucia and Ken Jacobs: California’s Projected Economic Losses under ACA Repeal: "[With] repeal [of] the Affordable Care Act (ACA), 3.7 million Californians enrolled in the Medi-Cal expansion would lose that coverage...
- Must-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: Understanding Free Trade: "There you have, in one calm and measured paragraph, the contradiction at the heart of the argument...
- Must-Read: Ben Thompson: Reconsidering Uber: "Part 2 is far better, and in many respects redeems the series...
- Should-Read: Gideon Lewis-Kraus: The Great A.I. Awakening: "Google Translate, the company’s popular machine-translation service, had suddenly and almost immeasurably improved...
- Must-Read: Martin Wolf: Democrats, Demagogues and Despots: "Fear and rage must not be used as an excuse to destroy America’s core institutions...
- Should-Read: John Muellbauer: Why Central Bank Models Failed. How to Repair Them: "At the core of representative agent DSGE models is the Euler equation for consumption...
- Should-Read: George Orwell: On Book Reviewers: "These books deal with subjects of which he is so ignorant...
- Should-Read: Communities of engineering practice: Sue Helper and Jennifer Kuan: How engineers innovate in the automotive supply chain: "In practice... critical innovation occurs daily at many points throughout a supply chain...
- Must-Read: Dietz Vollrath: Can You Do Historical Counter-Factuals?: "Studying slavery and capitalism, for example, we do not have thousands of different societies or cultures to page through...
- Should-Read: Matthew Yglesias: Donald Trump’s Trade Team Has Based Their Analysis on a Remarkably Silly Mistake: "Because political life is full of dreary reductive binaries...
- Should-Read: Dietz Vollrath: Dumb Luck in Historical Development: "Philip Hoffman’s Why Did Europe Conquer the World?... on its face is another...
- Should-Read: Edward L. Glaeser (2004): Reinventing Boston: 1630–2003: "The three largest cities in colonial America remain at the core of three of America’s largest metropolitan areas today...
- Should-Read: Kevin Drum: Business Community Shocked Trump Might Impose Tariffs: "CNN reports that the business community is shocked...
- Must-Read: Robert Skidelsky: Economists versus the Economy: "Why did [economists] miss the storm?... Queen Elizabeth... asked a group of economists...
- Should-Read: Daniel Johnson: Have Public Intellectuals Ever Gotten Anything Right?: "What [is] it... that gives gravitas to a public intellectual[?]...
- Must-Read: Paul Krugman: Don't Blame Macroeconomics (Wonkish And Petty): "Robert Skidelsky... argues, quite correctly in my view, that economists have become far too inward-looking...
- Towards a Reinvigorated Public (and Academic-Intellectual) Sphere...
- Must-Read: Nick Bunker: The 10 most popular Value Added posts of 2016: "Does the one percent deserve what it gets?...
- Must-Read: John Lyons: Bring Back Jobs From China? In Shenzhen, They Aren’t That Worried: "As Donald Trump presses companies on U.S. manufacturing, city that became poster child for globalization has learned to adapt to economic shifts...
- Should-Read: Peter Lindert: Purchasing Power Disparity before 1914: "The issue has become “when did countries’ contemporaneous purchasing powers diverge?”, not “when did countries’ productivity grow at different rates?”...
- Should-Read: Pseudoerasmus: About: "This blog is (mostly) about economic history, growth, and development...
- Should-Read: Tom Scott: @tomscott on Twitter: "The closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack... https://t.co/MizEWYksBh 2016-12-26
- Should-Read: Marco Fioramanti and Robert Waldmann: Econometrics and its consequences for human beings: "The Stability and Growth Pact: The European Commission is currently evaluating compliance with the Stability and Growth Pact...
- Should-Read: Zack Labe: @ZLabe: "#Arctic mean temperature continues to move the wrong direction... up. Quite an anomalous spike!"
- Should-Read: Paul Krugman: Tariffs and the Trade Balance: "The standard story... the capital account is determined by international differences in savings and investment opportunities, with capital inflows to countries that offer good returns...
- Should-Read: Paul Krugman: The China Shock and the Trump Shock: "The Trump trade war... is looking increasingly likely...
- Should-Read: Pseudoerasmus: The Napoleonic blockade & the infant industry argument: "Reka Juhasz’s paper on the Napoleonic blockade... really deserves the accolades it has received... 2016-12-29
- Should-Read: Cosma Shalizi (2015): ibn Khaldûn, 'Abd-ar-Rahmân Abû Zayd ibn Muhammad ibn Muhammad, 1332-1406: "Having tried my hand at explaining the core of ibn Khaldûn's theory of history already, I will basically repeat myself for the next three paragraphs...
- Should-Read: Bill Janeway: The Retreat from Hyper-Globalization – What’s The Future?: "It was the increased flow of immigrants to locales with relatively low immigrant populations that drove the Brexit vote in the UK... 2016-12-29
- Must-Read: Pedro de Costa: After the US elections, how do we return to a constructive debate about trade?: "Governments need to get serious about the very real possibility that employment trends... driven by technology and robotics may happen more quickly than public policy can adapt...
- Must-Read: Jared Bernstein: Kansas and the myth of trickle-down tax cuts: "This WSJ piece about the ongoing supply-side tax cut experiment in Kansas...
- Should-Read: Tim Duy: Is The Fed About To Experience A Repeat of 2016? No: "Fed officials [have] penciled in three 25bp rate hikes for 2017...
- Must-Read: Alan S. Blinder: The American Public Against Trump: "One presidential candidate won nearly three million more votes than her opponent...
- Must-Read: Kevin Drum: Donald Trump Holds a Micro Press Conference, Comes Off As an Idiot: "Trump news.... First, Trump was asked what he thought about Sen. Lindsey Graham's statement... 2016-12-31