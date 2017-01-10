Must-Read: 'Risks' being misleading, Greg? Either an organization is interested in being a reliable, effective, trustworthy information intermediary, or it is not. The hope with the coming of the internet that we would have voices in the public sphere that built trust via expertise and attitude. Instead we seem to have clickbait in all of its forms...

Greg Sargent: Memo to the Media: Stop Giving Trump the Headlines He Wants: "If the headline does not convey the fact that Trump’s claim is in question or open to doubt, based on the known facts, then it is insufficiently informative...