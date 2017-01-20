Must-Read: Looking forward at the Trump administration, it now seems very clear that under the Trump administration policy will be:

random

unmotivated by technocratic effectiveness

very interested in cutting taxes for the rich

very interested in entrenching the economic position of the rich who have Trump's ear

likely to produce a number of disasters--think Bush 43, only more so.

Therefore, it seems important that as much as possible should be done to encourage:

the neutralization of Trumpism at the state level.

the promising of future reimbursement of states that undertake said neutralization.

the highlighting--as a yardstick against which to measure policy--of what the plans were had the woman who won the majority of votes become president.

Nicholas Bagley has the ObamaCare front on this:

Nicholas Bagley: Patching Obamacare at the State Level: "If Congress zeroes out the individual mandate—and my hunch is that it will—it’s game over for the exchanges...