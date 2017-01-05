...My own experience... is just one small case.... It is questionable whether the world will be just fine if this fake and distorted media epidemic is not arrested.... Distorted pictures lead us to make bad decisions... prevent the public's accurate understanding... threaten our society's well-being. We in the financial community now openly talk about fake or distorted media being used to manipulate market prices to the harm of many, and similar conversations are taking place in most areas. This is not... a fringe... problem; it is a mainstream media problem....

[At] icons of... trust such as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times... sensationalism and commercialism have superseded accuracy and journalistic integrity as primary objectives. Many, if not most, "journalists"... write the story that they want to write and fit the facts to it.... True journalists who... seek to convey accurate information... are a rapidly shrinking percentage....

I have mixed feelings about describing our most recent experience with The Wall Street Journal because many people might misconstrue my doing this as me simply complaining about an article that I didn’t like.... [But] my more pressing motivation is to give you a window into how media is often made.... The Wall Street Journal story by Rob Copeland and Bradley Hope.... We’ve had a history... [with] Copeland and Hope.... We were inclined to not engage.... Copeland... offered to enter into an agreement in which we would provide him with information that he didn’t already have in order to give him a fuller picture but only on the condition that he would not use that information unless we mutually agreed... his presentation... was accurate....

He broke the agreement....

Bridgewater... could not have been as successful... without... valu[ing] its employees and foster[ing] excellence; Copeland wasn’t seeking to understand that.... We offered to provide Copeland an extensive list of employees and former employees who could freely speak with him. He did not take us up on that offer. We... offered to put Copeland in contact with... psychologists and researchers who... had studied our culture in depth.... They also chose not to speak with these experts.... We suggest that you read An Everyone Culture by Robert Kegan and Lisa Lahey, Originals by Adam Grant, and/or Learn or Die....

We discussed turnover rates at Bridgewater.... In the first year or two turnover is unusually high.... In subsequent years it is unusually low.... The company is not for everyone, but for those who it is for, there is nothing like it.... Copeland and Hope chose to focus only on the relatively high early turnover saying “Bridgewater says about one-fifth of new hires leave. The pressure is such that those who stay are seen crying in bathrooms.” They omitted the longer-term high retention rates and the satisfaction levels behind them...